Portland man shares warning after being partially blinded by 1963 eclipse

A group of Tigard students have been preparing for the eclipse for more than a year. That’s because they’re going to be part of a special project NASA is sponsoring.More >
A group of Tigard students have been preparing for the eclipse for more than a year. That’s because they’re going to be part of a special project NASA is sponsoring.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
Governor Kate Brown said the state of Oregon is ready for as many as 1,000,000 visitors who may pour into the state to watch the total solar eclipse next week.More >
Governor Kate Brown said the state of Oregon is ready for as many as 1,000,000 visitors who may pour into the state to watch the total solar eclipse next week.More >
Hotel rooms and campgrounds may be sold out across the state for the solar eclipse, but there is still some space available to camp in Madras at an organic farm.More >
Hotel rooms and campgrounds may be sold out across the state for the solar eclipse, but there is still some space available to camp in Madras at an organic farm.More >
Last-minute planners are looking for ways to catch the solar eclipse on Monday, but transportation options to the path of totality are slim.More >
Last-minute planners are looking for ways to catch the solar eclipse on Monday, but transportation options to the path of totality are slim.More >
From the fakes, to the real deal, solar eclipse glasses are being scooped up just as fast as businesses are pumping them out. ?More >
From the fakes, to the real deal, solar eclipse glasses are being scooped up just as fast as businesses are pumping them out. ?More >
In honor of the solar eclipse, the U.S. Postal Service is offering commemorative postmarks at 30 post offices in Oregon and one in Southwest Washington.More >
In honor of the solar eclipse, the U.S. Postal Service is offering commemorative postmarks at 30 post offices in Oregon and one in Southwest Washington.More >
With less than a week to go till the solar eclipse set to sweep across Oregon, first responders are finalizing plans to be ready to help anyone in need.More >
With less than a week to go till the solar eclipse set to sweep across Oregon, first responders are finalizing plans to be ready to help anyone in need.More >
Emergency responders are gearing up to treat what’s expected to be a major surge in sick and injured during the solar eclipse in Oregon.More >
Emergency responders are gearing up to treat what’s expected to be a major surge in sick and injured during the solar eclipse in Oregon.More >
Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine.More >
Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
Her vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.More >
Her vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
A bill signed by Oregon's governor has reclassified personal-use possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs as a misdemeanor from a felony.More >
A bill signed by Oregon's governor has reclassified personal-use possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs as a misdemeanor from a felony.More >
Two 19-year-old women from Portland died in an apparent fall on the Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge.More >
Two 19-year-old women from Portland died in an apparent fall on the Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge.More >
A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.More >
A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.More >
A northeast Portland woman said she was punched by a stranger while on a run Sunday.More >
A northeast Portland woman said she was punched by a stranger while on a run Sunday.More >
The Vancouver Police Department is seeking someone who left behind a lot of cash at a Target store.More >
The Vancouver Police Department is seeking someone who left behind a lot of cash at a Target store.More >
The duo didn't win any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri are winning the internet. Caught during a nap, this photo took Facebook by storm with nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 1,200 shares.More >
The duo didn't win any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri are winning the internet. Caught during a nap, this photo took Facebook by storm with nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 1,200 shares.More >