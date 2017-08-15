Portland radio host describes covering North Korea threats from Guam

A Portland talk radio host is in Guam covering the threats made by North Korea.

KXL’s David Van Camp said, for the most part, the people of Guam have taken the news this past week in stride.

Kim Jong Un had threatened to fire missiles near Guam after President Donald Trump proclaimed threats from North Korea would be met with “fire and fury.”

Van Camp said the people of Guam are not panicking over the recent threats, saying they’ve heard similar threats in the past.

Van Camp, who traveled to Guam with his wife, said a civil defense warning that was mistakenly issued did get his attention.

“Sure enough, the first day that I’m here, we get an alert saying that there’s been a civil defense warning. And I’ll tell you, I was a little concerned about the rockets, but I was more concerned about getting ahold of my wife and telling her that I had apparently led her down the wrong path,” Van Camp said by phone Tuesday.

Van Camp said he was told the false warning is being blamed on an intern who was preparing a script in case an attack did occur.

