Inmates who escaped from Washington fire crew spotted in SE Portland

Booking photos and surveillance images of Tyray Munter and Maksim Petrovskiy. (Washington Department of Corrections)

Two inmates who escaped from a work crew in Washington were spotted in southeast Portland, according to the Washington Department of Corrections.

Police are searching for 30-year-old Tyray Munter and 22-year-old Maksim Petrovskiy. They escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire work crew at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The Washington Department of Corrections reported that the pair were spotted in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. Surveillance images were released showing the suspects in Portland on Tuesday.

Munter was convicted on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree theft out of Snohomish County and began serving his six-year sentence on June 28. His earliest expected release date had been May 2020.

Petrovskiy was convicted in a car theft case out of Snohomish County and began serving his 33-month sentence in April. His earliest expected release date had been December 2018.

Anyone who sees the escaped inmates should not approach them and instead call 911 or the Olympic Corrections Center at 360-374-6181.

