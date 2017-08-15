Police investigating shots fired at Alberta Park in NE Portland

Police are investigating shots fired at Alberta Park in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the park on the 1900 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said officers learned a group had gathered in Alberta Park for a celebration of life for a recently deceased person. During the event a fight broke out.

Witnesses told police during the fight someone fired a gun.

Police said officers located a victim who was seen lying on the ground and learned he had been assaulted. The victim did not need to be taken to the hospital for his injuries.

There was no word on possible suspect information.

Officers located evidence of gunfire in the park. No gunshot victims were located at the scene.

The Gang Violence Response Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information about the assault and shooting is asked to call the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

