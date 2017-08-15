SE Portland food cart pod looking for new home due to apartment complex development

A popular Portland food cart pod is being forced to move to make way for a new apartment complex development.

Tidbit Food Farm and Garden sits on Southeast Division Street and Southeast 28th Place.

The food cart pod opened in 2014 and has become a Portland favorite among many visitors and those who live in the neighborhood.

On Monday, the food cart pod posted on Facebook that the last day of business will be on October 8, 2017. They also extended a thank you to the community, saying:

"When we set out to create Tidbit we never imagined how well received it would be by the community. It has been inspiring. Though we knew it wouldn’t last forever, we’re sad to say that October 8, 2017, will be our last day. Thank you to the neighborhood and all the people throughout the world whose hearts, minds and taste buds were captured by the magic created by this lively group of entrepreneurs. We began this place with the idea of creating a cozy gathering space for families and friends where budding restaurateurs and retailers could experiment with a concept without breaking the bank. Tidbit provided a low barrier to entry for many folks interested in creating their own business and employment for 80-plus people. It has been an incredible success story for many of the cart owners who have created other projects, carts, and brick and mortar restaurants contributing to the awesome fabric of our Portland community. We look forward to what the future holds. Tidbit out."

Tessa Cleveland is the manager at Smaaken Waffle Sandwiches. She told FOX 12 they knew they would eventually have to move but didn't think it would happen so soon.

“A few people have found out today and have come up to talk about it but people are bummed," Cleveland said.

According to City of Portland permit records, plans are in the works to build a multi-family apartment building that will be four-stories high with 67-unit's. The building will also include ground floor leasable space.

Cleveland says that's the nature of the food cart business. She says they are mobile and will find another place to go.

“That’s part of working and having food carts," Cleveland said.

