SE Portland food cart pod looking for new home due to apartment complex development

A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
Her vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
A bill signed by Oregon's governor has reclassified personal-use possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs as a misdemeanor from a felony.More >
Two 19-year-old women from Portland died in an apparent fall on the Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge.More >
A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.More >
A northeast Portland woman said she was punched by a stranger while on a run Sunday.More >
The Vancouver Police Department is seeking someone who left behind a lot of cash at a Target store.More >
The duo didn't win any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri are winning the internet. Caught during a nap, this photo took Facebook by storm with nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 1,200 shares.More >
