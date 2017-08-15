No foul play suspected in death of woman found off Hwy 18 near Grand Ronde

Oregon State Police are investigating the death of a woman found off Highway 18 near Grand Ronde.

Police have identified the woman as Dayleen Kay Crowder, 52, from Grand Ronde.

Crowder's body was found off Highway 18 near the exit 25 overpass in the Fort Hill area Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Crowder's last known residence was in Grand Ronde at the end of July.

On Wednesday, police said there was no evidence of foul play in this case. Troopers are still hoping to talk to anyone who had seen Crowder since the end of July.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSP Northern Command Center 800-452-7888 and refer to case number SP17-292529.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.