Police investigating death of woman found off Highway 18 near Grand Ronde

Oregon State Police are investigating the death of a woman found off Highway 18 near Grand Ronde.

Police have identified the woman as Dayleen Kay Crowder, 52, from Grand Ronde.

Crowder's body was found off Highway 18 near the exit 25 overpass in the Fort Hill area.

Police say Crowder's last known residence was in Grand Ronde at the end of July.

Oregon State Police is asking anyone who might have information or who had seen Crowder after the end of July to call the OSP Northern Command Center (800) 452-7888 and refer to case number SP17-292529.

