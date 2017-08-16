Firefighter injured in Bethany residential fire

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to multiple reports of a fire at a home under construction in north Bethany early Wednesday morning.

At 12:53 a.m., firefighters from Station 64 were dispatched to Northwest 169th Avenue and Northwest Trillium Street and found flames coming from the side and roof of the home.

While attempting to take on the fire from the home’s interior, crews searched for anyone inside and determined the home was empty.

The fire caused the home’s floor to be unstable, so crews had to exit the home.

After fighting the fire from the outside, TVF&R said crews re-entered the home and extinguished the fire after 80 minutes of fighting it.

Fire in North Bethany is under control. — TVF&R (@TVFR) August 16, 2017

TVF&R said one firefighter was hurt in the fire and transported by an ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital for evaluation of unspecified signs of exhaustion.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known and investigators are trying to determine one, as well as a damage estimate.

