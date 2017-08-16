Escaped Washington inmate arrested by Portland police - KPTV - FOX 12

Escaped Washington inmate arrested by Portland police

Officers took a man into custody Wednesday morning in Portland after he escaped from a Washington State Department of Corrections work crew.

Two men, 30-year-old Tyray Munter and 22-year-old Maksim Petrovskiy, escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire work crew at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Later in the day, they were spotted in southeast Portland.

At 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, Portland police responded to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard after a person reported seeing one of the two inmates. After contacting the witness, officers arrested Munter. 

Munter was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a Washington State DOC warrant. 

With Petrovskiy still at large, anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911 or the Olympic Corrections Center at 360-374-6181.

