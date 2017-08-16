Escaped Washington inmate arrested by Portland police

Booking photos and surveillance images of Tyray Munter and Maksim Petrovskiy. (Washington Department of Corrections)

Officers took a man into custody Wednesday morning in Portland after he escaped from a Washington State Department of Corrections work crew.

Two men, 30-year-old Tyray Munter and 22-year-old Maksim Petrovskiy, escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire work crew at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Later in the day, they were spotted in southeast Portland.

At 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, Portland police responded to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard after a person reported seeing one of the two inmates. After contacting the witness, officers arrested Munter.

Thanks to an awesome sharp eyed citizen, one of the WA DOC escaped prisoners is in custody without incident. Searching for #2 pic.twitter.com/PVXahtruM2 — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) August 16, 2017

Munter was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a Washington State DOC warrant.

With Petrovskiy still at large, anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911 or the Olympic Corrections Center at 360-374-6181.

One down thanks to @ppbeast! - one to go Searching for Maksim Petrovskiy: 22 years old, 6 ft, 178 lbs. Last seen in #Portland area. Call 911 pic.twitter.com/3a5feT744u — Washington DOC (@WACorrections) August 16, 2017

