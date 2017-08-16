Car smashes into North Portland 7-Eleven

A car drove into a 7-Eleven on Swan Island early Wednesday morning.

Three store employees said a driver pulled up to the 7-Eleven on the 4600 block of North Channel Avenue around 4:40 a.m. and stepped on the gas.

The car drove all the way to the store’s back counter, the employees said.

Fortunately, every employee present was near the back of the store and no one was hurt.

The driver has not been identified but she wasn’t injured. She believed she had the car in reverse but went forward into the store instead.

Employees said the store remained open, but they were only accepting cash.

