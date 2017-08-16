On the Go with Joe at Special Olympics Plane Pull

Joe V. was at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for an extreme game of tug-o-war that benefits a good cause.

The Plane Pull, put on by McMinnville police, involves volunteers tugging a 17-ton plane.

The event, which is scheduled for Sept. 9, is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics Oregon and up to 32 pulling teams can sign up to participate.

Today on @fox12oregon Can I pull a 17 ton plane without pulling a muscle or chipping a tooth? Getting ready for the @SOORstate #planepull ! pic.twitter.com/Mws6Ds0B91 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) August 16, 2017

Anyone interested in the Plane Pull can read details on the event’s First Giving page. To learn more about Special Olympics Oregon, visit SOOR.org.

