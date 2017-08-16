On the Go with Joe at Special Olympics Plane Pull - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Special Olympics Plane Pull

Posted: Updated:
MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for an extreme game of tug-o-war that benefits a good cause.

The Plane Pull, put on by McMinnville police, involves volunteers tugging a 17-ton plane.

The event, which is scheduled for Sept. 9, is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics Oregon and up to 32 pulling teams can sign up to participate.

Anyone interested in the Plane Pull can read details on the event’s First Giving page. To learn more about Special Olympics Oregon, visit SOOR.org

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.