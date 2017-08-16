On the Go with Joe at Special Olympics Plane Pull

A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.
Officers took a man into custody Wednesday morning in Portland after he escaped from a Washington Department of Corrections work crew.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A bill signed by Oregon's governor has reclassified personal-use possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs as a misdemeanor from a felony.
Two inmates who escaped from a work crew in Washington were spotted in southeast Portland, according to the Washington Department of Corrections.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
The local community is mourning the loss of two young women who died on a backpacking trip when they fell off a cliff along the Pacific Crest Trail.
Oregon State Police are investigating the death of a woman found off Highway 18 near Grand Ronde.
