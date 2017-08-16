Findlay Hats: From garage to internationally known Portland-base - KPTV - FOX 12


Findlay Hats: From garage to internationally known Portland-based business

Popular Portland hat company Findlay Hats is now loved around the world, but it had humble beginnings.

The retailer got its start after its founder lost his favorite hat while rafting in Washington. He was inspired to make his own hats and started his business in a two-car garage. 

MORE photojournalist Brad Pulliam got a behind-the-scenes look at the company how it is today. 

Anyone interested in the hats can visit FindlayHats.com

