State Fire Marshal: Nena Springs Fire nearly contained

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is reporting that the Nena Springs Fire burning near Warm Springs in nearly contained.

In an update released Wednesday morning, officials said the fire is at 90 percent containment and noted that mapping shows the final size of the fire to be 39,526 acres.

The fire marshal’s office credited cool evenings with high humidity for helping to stop the remaining fire. Crews did note there is still a small area of concern near Simnasho but added that they have worked hard to remove those threats.

Firefighters will continue patrolling the fire area looking for hot spots, and some crews will also begin cutting and piling juniper trees along Highway 3 to improve visibility.

Command of the firefighting effort will also be transferred from the Northwest Incident Management Team 12 and the Oregon State Fire Marshal Office Incident Management Teams to a team from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation that will oversee the work of locating damage and replacing any damaged infrastructure.

With the expected huge crowds coming to the area for this weekend’s total solar eclipse, a fire prevention team is staying in Warm Springs to talk to visitors about what they can do to prevent wildland fires while in the area.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.