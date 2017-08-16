BBB issues warning after Oregon woman victimized by Seahawks tickets scam

An Oregon woman who thought she was buying Seahawks tickets lost $1,300 in an online scam.

The Better Business Bureau is warning football fans to be cautious regarding online ticket sales as the NFL and college football seasons get underway.

In a recent case, a woman in Oregon reported finding an ad on Craigslist that claimed to be selling two sets of season tickets for the Seattle Seahawks.

The woman sent a cashier’s check for $1,300, as the supposed seller had requested. After receiving the money, the communication stopped and the woman was left without any tickets or her money.

The BBB said other common football ticket scams include price gouging, ticket scalping and scammers who use bots to buy thousands of tickets and resell them at inflated prices.

Online buyers are encouraged to be wary of online sellers who ask for money to be wired and will not accept credit cards. It’s also important to verify the tickets by asking for a copy of the seller’s invoice or purchasing receipt to check where the seller bought the tickets.

Be wary of sites that rely only on a contact form, instead of offering a customer service phone number, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Sales sites can be looked up on bbb.org.

Meeting a seller in person in a safe and public place is also recommended by the BBB.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam can report it on the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.