Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, both multi-platinum artists, are bringing the holiday spirit to Portland this year as part of their Christmas tour.

MORE's Stephanie Kralevich spoke to the two musicians about their tour, their favorite things about Christmas and what they think of Portland.

Amy and Michael will be at the Moda Center on Nov. 19 and tickets can be purchased here.

