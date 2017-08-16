Forbes: Timbers, Sounders tie for best fans in the MLS

A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
Officers took a man into custody Wednesday morning in Portland after he escaped from a Washington Department of Corrections work crew.More >
Officers took a man into custody Wednesday morning in Portland after he escaped from a Washington Department of Corrections work crew.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A bill signed by Oregon's governor has reclassified personal-use possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs as a misdemeanor from a felony.More >
A bill signed by Oregon's governor has reclassified personal-use possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs as a misdemeanor from a felony.More >
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >
The local community is mourning the loss of two young women who died on a backpacking trip when they fell off a cliff along the Pacific Crest Trail.More >
The local community is mourning the loss of two young women who died on a backpacking trip when they fell off a cliff along the Pacific Crest Trail.More >
Two inmates who escaped from a work crew in Washington were spotted in southeast Portland, according to the Washington Department of Corrections.More >
Two inmates who escaped from a work crew in Washington were spotted in southeast Portland, according to the Washington Department of Corrections.More >
Oregon State Police are investigating the death of a woman found off Highway 18 near Grand Ronde.More >
Oregon State Police are investigating the death of a woman found off Highway 18 near Grand Ronde.More >
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
While the teams they cheer for may have to take to the pitch to fight it out, a national magazine said the fans of the two teams in the Pacific Northwest have tied for being the best in the MLS.More >
While the teams they cheer for may have to take to the pitch to fight it out, a national magazine said the fans of the two teams in the Pacific Northwest have tied for being the best in the MLS.More >
Diego Valeri scored a spectacular 30-yard goal in the 33rd minute to lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.More >
Diego Valeri scored a spectacular 30-yard goal in the 33rd minute to lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.More >
Major League Soccer announced that Sunday’s match against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park has been moved to 11 a.m.More >
Major League Soccer announced that Sunday’s match against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park has been moved to 11 a.m.More >
The Portland Thorns will take on the Houston Dash at Providence Park earlier than originally scheduled Saturday due to the excessive heat.More >
The Portland Thorns will take on the Houston Dash at Providence Park earlier than originally scheduled Saturday due to the excessive heat.More >
Bill Tuiloma, 22, will be added to the Timers’ roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.More >
Bill Tuiloma, 22, will be added to the Timers’ roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.More >
A Portland Timber's player was out showing support for a smaller version of soccer that has created some of the greatest soccer players ever Friday.More >
A Portland Timber's player was out showing support for a smaller version of soccer that has created some of the greatest soccer players ever Friday.More >
Joao Plata scored twice and Kyle Beckerman added a goal before receiving a red card in Real Salt Lake's 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.More >
Joao Plata scored twice and Kyle Beckerman added a goal before receiving a red card in Real Salt Lake's 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.More >
Diego Valeri is among 24 MLS players picked to compete against La Liga giants Real Madrid at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 2.More >
Diego Valeri is among 24 MLS players picked to compete against La Liga giants Real Madrid at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 2.More >
For the second year in a row, members of the Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters gave time and money to help make a safe space for Oregon children in need.More >
For the second year in a row, members of the Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters gave time and money to help make a safe space for Oregon children in need.More >