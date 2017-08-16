Forbes: Timbers, Sounders tie for best fans in the MLS

While the teams they cheer for may have to take to the pitch to fight it out, a national magazine said the fans of the two teams in the Pacific Northwest have tied for being the best in the MLS.

In a story posted Wednesday, Forbes said that the fan bases for the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders tied at Number 1 in the magazine’s first-ever ranking of fans.

The writers of the article said the fans were evaluated based on four areas: attendance over the past two season, TV ratings last season and for the current season, merchandise sales and the teams’ followings on social media.

While the authors suggested that the two groups would just have to agree to share the title, the Timbers decided to keep the focus on the Timbers Army.

Forbes noted that the rivalry between the Timbers and Sounders is unmatched in the MLS, going back more than four decades when the clubs were part of the North American Soccer League.

The magazine also cited the strength of the Timbers Army, who they cited as the largest supporters group in the league with 5,000 paid members of the 107 IST. Seattle’s Emerald City Supports came in at second with 3,700 paid members.

In addition to the packing Providence Park to cheer on the team, the Timbers Army is also well known for the charitable work done by its members, from being a part of Timbers Stand Together Week to donating time, effort and funds to make life better for children facing hardships.

The fans of the LA Galaxy, Orlando City SC and Toronto FC round out the rest of the top 5. Earlier this year, ESPN also called Portland fans the best in the MLS.

The Portland Timbers also came in at 6th in Forbes rankings of the MLS’s most valuable teams, which were also released Wednesday. The magazine placed the value of the club at $268 million, moving the team up from the 7th position on the list in 2016 when PTFC was valued at $210 million.

