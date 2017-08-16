Teams gear up for Hood to Coast

Hood to Coast is back and thousands of participants are preparing to hit the ground running for the race.

FOX 12 has a team running the annual relay, including Molly Riehl and Andy Carson.

This year's race, which is on Aug. 25, will mark Molly's first time participating. Andy is a Hood to Coast veteran, so he gave Molly some pointers on the race for some happy running.

The Hood to Coast course covers 195 miles and is run by teams of 12 people.

To learn more about the race, visit HoodtoCoastRelay.com.

