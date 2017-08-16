Crews use forklift to rescue cow elk trapped in cistern in Gasto - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews use forklift to rescue cow elk trapped in cistern in Gaston

Photo: Gaston Fire District Photo: Gaston Fire District
GASTON, OR (KPTV) -

Crews brought in heavy machinery to rescue a cow elk trapped in a cistern in Gaston.

The Gaston Fire District had firefighters at the scene on South Road by 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters and Washington County deputies called on P&C Construction to assist with the rescue operation.

The Portland construction company responded to the scene with a forklift.

A harness was put around the cow elk and the animal was hoisted back up to safety.  

By noon, the Gaston Fire District tweeted “Success!,” along with a video showing the cow elk casually walking away from all the onlookers.

