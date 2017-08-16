Clackamas County K-9 Coda to receive body armor from nonprofit organization

A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is receiving body armor thanks to funding from an anonymous donor.

K-9 Coda is expected to receive the bullet and stab protective vest within 10 weeks.

The vest is coming from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and is being funded by an anonymous sponsor.

The vest will say, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers. The organization has provided over 2,600 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations, at a cost of more than $2.1 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $1,050. Each vest has a value between $1,795 and $2,234 with a five-year warranty.

