Portland police Mounted Patrol officially decommissioned

After nearly 40 years in service, the Portland Police Bureau's Mounted Patrol Unit has now been decommissioned.

The unit’s end came during a public ceremony at the police memorial in Tom McCall Waterfront Park Wednesday.

Active patrols by the unit ended earlier this summer.

Despite its long history, the unit was disbanded this summer due to its funding being cut from the city budget.

While the unit had been saved from budget issues in the past be private funding, this year the challenge was more than could be overcome.

The officers in the mounted patrol division will be reassigned to other roles in the bureau, PPB officials said.

Some of the horses will go to ranches, while others will become therapy animals.

