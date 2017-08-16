Police arrest man accused of punching woman jogging in NE Portland in the face

Police have arrested a man accused of punching a woman in the face while she jogged through a northeast Portland neighborhood.

Officers responded to Northeast 15th Avenue and Brazee Street at 3:12 p.m. Sunday. A woman said she was on a run when a stranger suddenly punched her in the face.

The woman told FOX 12 the man initially looked like he was gesturing at her. She didn’t know what he wanted, so she decided to run past him.

That’s when she said the attack occurred.

The woman fell to the ground with blood pouring down her face. Witnesses ran to help her as the suspect left the area.

At 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, a person called police to report seeing the possible assault suspect near Northeast 16th Avenue and Tillamook Street.

Officers arrived and took 50-year-old Michael Roman Hart into custody. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

