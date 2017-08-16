Deputies seek help identifying theft suspects in Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a trio of theft suspects.

Surveillance images were released Wednesday. Deputies said the three people are wanted in connection to a theft case.

No further details were released about the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance images is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 360-577-3092. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can text a tip using the TIP411 app with the message directed to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

