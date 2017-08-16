Deputies seek help identifying theft suspects in Cowlitz County - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies seek help identifying theft suspects in Cowlitz County

Surveillance images released by Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance images released by Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a trio of theft suspects.

Surveillance images were released Wednesday. Deputies said the three people are wanted in connection to a theft case.

No further details were released about the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance images is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 360-577-3092. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can text a tip using the TIP411 app with the message directed to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.  

