Questions about the eclipse? Call 211

There’s now a statewide hotline to answer all of your eclipse questions and it officially launched Wednesday morning.

It’s being run by 211, an Oregon nonprofit based in northeast Portland where staff members answer calls year-round to connect people with social services and basic needs, like food, housing and rent assistance.

But with the eclipse on the horizon, some staff members are now fielding questions of an entirely different kind.

“A lot of the calls have been around, 'Can you help me understand how long it’s going to take to travel to my destination, I’m concerned about where I might find glasses, are glasses available?'” said 211 CEO Dan Herman.

The organization is partnering with other state agencies including the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon State Parks & Recreation, Oregon Department of Transportation and many others.

“Two-one-one is a memorable, easy -to-recall number that they felt, rather than trying to chase down certain state agencies with a myriad of phone numbers and different information, let’s have one centralized place we can call that can coordinate this effort logistically,” Herman said.

So far, it’s working.

In the first six hours of business Wednesday, 80 calls had already come in from all around the state.

“I was really shocked that it was 80 already in just several hours of work and here it is Wednesday and the event is Monday,” he said.

The hotline will be open every day through Aug. 23rd from 7 a.m. to 10: p.m. Just call 211 and follow the prompts or text ECLIPSE to 898211.

You can also find information at 211info.org/eclipse.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.