Hit-and-run driver in stolen car sentenced to 12 years in prison for deadly Hwy 22 crash

Brenden James Duck (Jail booking photo/KPTV) Brenden James Duck (Jail booking photo/KPTV)
James Rudolph Osredkar (Family photo/KPTV) James Rudolph Osredkar (Family photo/KPTV)
POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A hit-and-run driver was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a crash in a stolen car that killed a motorcyclist on Highway 22.

Brenden James Duck, 19, of McMinnville, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of second-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Duck was arrested in April.

Investigators said he was driving a Toyota Prius that was stolen in Lincoln County several days earlier when he veered into the wrong lane of Highway 22 near Kings Valley Highway.

Duck hit and killed an oncoming motorcyclist, James Rudolph Osredkar, 43, of Sheridan. Investigators said Osredkar was driving home from work.

The Prius was subsequently found engulfed in flames in the nearby town of Rickreall.

Duck was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday.

