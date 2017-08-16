Portland brewer celebrates eclipse with Chromosphere Blonde Ale

It’s hard not to have fun with the eclipse, especially for those with a passion for space and beer, like the owner of Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing.

John Harris said those two interests have come together in his company’s newest brew called Chromosphere Blonde Ale.

This special beer made for the eclipse is named for the chromosphere around the sun that will be seen on Monday.

Harris told FOX 12 the name for his brewery comes from the ecliptic plane, which is the imaginary line that all the planets travel as they orbit the sun.

He opened the brewery almost four years ago, and he said even back then he knew he wanted to do something special for the eclipse.

His team started making Chromosphere about seven weeks ago because it takes five weeks to produce. They only made 3,000 cases, so it’s definitely a limited edition.

“I’m a big astronomy buff, I guess you’d say,” he explained to FOX 12. “I like to go out and look at the skies and look at things in my telescope in the middle of Central Oregon, but all of us in the astronomy community have been looking forward to this eclipse for many, many years now. So, it’s a pretty big deal.”

As for the taste of the brew, Harris said it’s a crisp lighter ale with a sweet character and a hop finish. He also said the beer will cost around $10 for a six-pack, depending on where customers buy it.

For more on the new brew, head over to EclipticBrewing.com.

