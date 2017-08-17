Sinkhole in NE Portland turned into a 'pot-hole' - KPTV - FOX 12

Sinkhole in NE Portland turned into a 'pot-hole'

Leave it to Portland to take the word pothole to a whole new level.

A marijuana plant was found strategically placed in a sinkhole Wednesday morning.

The sinkhole formed last week at Northeast 70th and Northeast Davis Street in the Montavilla neighborhood.

No word on if the Portland Bureau of Transportation has removed the plant, or if they have filled the sinkhole.

