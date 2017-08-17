Portland police investigating shooting in Hazelwood neighborhood

Police officers in east Portland responded to reports of a shooting early Thursday morning.

At 2:52 a.m., officers arrived to the 13400 block of Southeast Stark Street and contacted witnesses of reported gunfire.

Based on witness statements and scene evidence, investigators believe a man standing on the north side of Stark shot at a vehicle driving west on the street. After the car was targeted, police said it sped away from the scene.

As of 6 a.m., officers hadn’t located the vehicle or any victims. There were no known injuries.

Police said two occupied apartments and one occupied vehicle were hit by gunfire.

Investigators don’t believe the people in the apartments or vehicle that was at the scene were the intended targets of the shooting.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team investigated the scene of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call PPB’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.