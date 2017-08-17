Deputies: Crash on I-84 between two drunk drivers leaves one inj - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Crash on I-84 between two drunk drivers leaves one injured

Photo: MCSO
Photo: MCSO
Photo: MCSO Photo: MCSO
BRIDAL VEIL, OR (KPTV) -

A crash along Interstate 84 in the Columbia Gorge sent a car flying off the roadway early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-84, finding one of the cars down on the ground below the Bridal Veil exit.

The guard rail at the scene was visibly damaged.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said both drivers were drunk and cited for DUII.

One of the drivers was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

