Deputies: Crash on I-84 between two drunk drivers leaves one injured

A crash along Interstate 84 in the Columbia Gorge sent a car flying off the roadway early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-84, finding one of the cars down on the ground below the Bridal Veil exit.

The guard rail at the scene was visibly damaged.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said both drivers were drunk and cited for DUII.

One of the drivers was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies responded to accident between 2 drunk drivers early this morn in Gorge. 1 driver has non-life threatening injuries. #drivesober pic.twitter.com/95fvBpxRE4 — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) August 17, 2017

