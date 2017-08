Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Thursday, August 17, 2017.

Kurt Van Meter, once a Hillsboro police officer, is now a country music star and he's coming back to Oregon for some shows. Performances are scheduled for Oregon City on Saturday, Dallas on Sunday and more! For tickets and event information, visit KurtVanMeterMusic.com.

