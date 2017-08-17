On the Go with Joe at SUP Yoga

There are lots of types of yoga out there these days - hot yoga, goat yoga, etc. - but Joe V. got a taste of SUP yoga.

SUP stands for stand-up paddle board and SUP yoga is all about balance.

Joe hit the water with eNRG Kayaking and tried not to make a splash.

Yeah, that's me on the left. How did I wind up upside down with @eNRGKayaking ? Find out today on @fox12oregon when I take on #supyoga ! pic.twitter.com/tXTWcEMS8d — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) August 17, 2017

To learn more about eNRG Kayaking, which is based in Oregon City, visit their website.

