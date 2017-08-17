OSU confirms basketball team, coaches visiting Barcelona are all safe

As police in Barcelona are investigating a van driving into a crowd as a possible terrorist attack, officials at Oregon State University have confirmed that members of the basketball team traveling there are safe.

According to OSU Vice President Steve Clark, all coaches, members of the team and everyone else traveling with the squad were reported as safe.

Clark noted that the attack happened near the hotel where the team is staying.

"You know, they and others with them are very distraught and very emotional about what has occurred," Clark told FOX 12. "They've witnessed people being injured and today one person being killed. So, they are very, very upset."

The Beavers is in Spain through August 25 on a tour where they are playing five exhibition games.

School officials are evaluating the team’s remaining travel schedule as allowed by safety officials in Spain.

Clark also noted that the entire OSU community extends its thoughts and prayers for all those injured and affected by this incident.

