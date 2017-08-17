Commissioner Nick Fish shares cancer diagnosis

Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish took to Facebook Thursday morning to share the news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In the post, Fish said he had been experiencing a number of symptoms recently, including weight loss, poor appetite, indigestion, and abdominal pain.

Fish said tests revealed that he had adenocarcinoma of the abdomen and that he is being treated by a team at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.

The commissioner said that his planned chemotherapy treatments should not prevent him from serving on the city council.

In his role as commissioner, Fish oversees both the Portland Water Bureau and the Bureau of Environmental Services. He is also the City Council’s liaison to Elders in Action, Venture Portland, the Regional Arts & Culture Council, and the Portland Rose Festival Foundation.

Fish asked for prayers and support for his family and promised to give everything he had to fight the disease.

“This is the biggest challenge I have ever faced. I intend to fight this disease with every fiber of my body.”

