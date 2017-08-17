Wanted Washington man on the run after I-5 police chase, crash in Clackamas Co.

A wanted man from Washington is on the run after a police chase on Interstate 5 in Clackamas County.

An Oregon State Police trooper responded to a report of public indecency involving people in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse at the Baldock rest area just south of Wilsonville at 3:12 a.m. Thursday.

When the trooper arrived, a woman got out of the car and a man moved to the driver’s seat. The woman then got back into the car and the pair drove away.

Oregon State Police were joined by Clackamas County deputies in pursuing the suspects.

At 3:23 a.m., the driver crashed the car on the highway near Milepost 276.

Police said the suspects got out of the car and ran away.

The passenger, 21-year-old Ashley M. Cochrane of Lake Stevens, Washington, was caught at 3:51 a.m.

Police said Cochrane is a known girlfriend of the other suspect, 22-year-old Joshua R. Blackwood of Shoreline, Washington.

Blackwood is wanted in Washington, but the warrants are not serviceable in Oregon. Police said Blackwood spent several months on Washington’s most wanted list and is known to steal cars.

Blackwood is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes, blond hair, a tattoo that says “Family” on the left side of his neck under his ear and a tattoo of the Seattle skyline on is right forearm.

He was last seen wearing shorts with no shirt or shoes.

Anyone who sees Blackwood is urged to not approach him and instead call 911 or the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 800-452-7888.

Blackwood is now facing charges in Oregon of assault on a public safety officer, hit and run, attempt to elude, reckless driving, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the case against Cochrane will be presented to a grand jury at a future date.

