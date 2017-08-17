Eclipse traffic already heavy in central Oregon

Traffic is already a headache in central Oregon as thousands of people arrive before Monday's total solar eclipse.

Traffic was backed up early Thursday on U.S. Highway 26 east of Prineville, the last town before the turnoff for an eclipse-themed festival that's expected to attract 30,000 people in a remote area with narrow, one-lane roads.

The Oregon State Police released photos on Twitter showing the miles-long backup of traffic.

HWY 26 east of Prineville is at a standstill from #OReclipse travelers. 8 mile backup. #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/T1BWT23mQS — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) August 17, 2017

Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said they were working with city crews to adjust traffic signals on Highway 26 to move east-west traffic faster through the town.

A handful of gas stations in Bend and Prineville also temporarily ran out of fuel Wednesday before getting restocked.

In Madras, to the north, traffic was also picking up Thursday but so far there were no traffic jams. The town of about 6,000 is considered one of the best viewing locations in the nation and is expecting at least 100,000 people to pass through over the next four days.

Reporting by Gillian Flaccus

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed