Sheriff: Man trespassing on Cowlitz Co. railroad property caught with meth, heroin

Evidence photos: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Evidence photos: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office
KALAMA, WA (KPTV) -

A man trespassing on BNSF Railway property was caught with bags of methamphetamine and heroin, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy stopped a car on Fisherman Loop Road north of Kalama on Monday.

The passenger, 18-year-old Maurcio E. Bazan of Longview, had a warrant for his arrest. The deputy said Bazan initially refused to identify himself and was arrested on a trespassing charge.

Washington State Department of Corrections officers responded to the scene, searched the car and found a small amount of meth.

A search warrant was obtained and served the following day on the car. Deputies said a bag containing almost a half-pound of crystal meth was discovered, along with a bag containing 16 grams of suspected heroin.

Investigators said the drugs are worth about $20,000 on the street.

Bazan said the driver of the car “had nothing to do with the drugs.” The 27-year-old driver was not arrested, but deputies said he may face trespassing charges.

Bickar was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail with no bail.

A field test was positive on the meth, according to deputies. The suspected heroin will be tested by the state crime lab.

