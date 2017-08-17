Milli Fire near Sisters grows to 4,500 acres with no containment

A wildfire burning near the Sisters Wilderness Area in the Deschutes National Forest grew overnight, leading communities nearby to plan for evacuations.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Milli Fire has grown to cover 4,500 acres with no containment.

The wildfire is believed to have started Tuesday evening and is located about 6 miles west of Sisters. Crews said the southeastern edge of the wildfire is the most active.

A Level One evacuation notification is in place for all areas between Highway 242 and Highway 20 from the Cold Springs campground to Sisters but does not include Sisters itself. A Level Two notification is set for all areas south of Highway 242 and west of Pole Creek Ditch, including the Crossroads Subdivision and homes off Edgington Road and Remuda Road.

Watching the #MilliFire west of Sisters. Just spoke with a woman on a evac notice. She said this is scary. pic.twitter.com/wQc2BIkFld — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 17, 2017

3 heavy air tankers and 1 helicopter are being sent to the #millifire pic.twitter.com/R4w0AadLlR — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) August 17, 2017

In addition to the evacuations, a large portion of the Three Sisters Wilderness Area has been closed, and all trail heads in the Willamette National Forest south of Highway 242 headed into the wilderness area are closed except for Proxy Falls, which will remain open.

Some areas that are managed by the Deschutes National Forest team will also be closed, including trails south of Highway 242 and west of Forest Road 1018 and east of the Three Sisters Wilderness Boundary on the Willamette National Forest down to approximately Scott’s Pass Trail, which is also included in the closure.

There are also closures on the Pacific Crest Trail.

There is a public meeting scheduled for Thursday night to inform residents and visitors to the area on the current status of the fire. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Sisters High School located at 1700 McKinney Butte Road.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees in Sisters at the Sisters Middle School on Highway 242. The Red Cross has also partnered with the Pet Evacuation Team of Central Oregon to find accommodations for evacuated pets.

