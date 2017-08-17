Oregon native Kurt Van Meter makes name for himself in country m - KPTV - FOX 12


Oregon native Kurt Van Meter makes name for himself in country music scene

Kurt Van Meter was a Hillsboro police officer for several years before pursuing a career as a full-time country musician.

Now he’s performing at music festivals with country stars like Montgomery Gentry and Blake Shelton.

Van Meter has a few shows close to home starting this weekend, including stops in Oregon City and Dallas.

MORE photojournalist Brad Pulliam caught up with the artist, who talked about his love of country music and his career.

