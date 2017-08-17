Eclipse glasses given out by Legacy Health at public events part of recall

Legacy Health is warning people not to use eclipse glasses the company distributed at public events.

Legacy reported Thursday that some of the glasses are part of a recall issued by Amazon.

Anyone who received eclipse glasses from Legacy Health at a public event is advised to throw them away and obtain certified glasses.

Glasses given away by Legacy Health at clinic locations are safe to use during the eclipse.

If someone is unsure of where they received their glasses, they are encouraged to throw them away, according to Legacy.

Previously, Alberta Eye Care recalled hundreds of eclipse glasses that were handed out at the Alberta Street Fair.

