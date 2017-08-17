Eclipse glasses given out by Legacy Health at public events part - KPTV - FOX 12

Total Solar Eclipse

Eclipse glasses given out by Legacy Health at public events part of recall

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Legacy Health is warning people not to use eclipse glasses the company distributed at public events.

Legacy reported Thursday that some of the glasses are part of a recall issued by Amazon.

Anyone who received eclipse glasses from Legacy Health at a public event is advised to throw them away and obtain certified glasses.

Glasses given away by Legacy Health at clinic locations are safe to use during the eclipse.

If someone is unsure of where they received their glasses, they are encouraged to throw them away, according to Legacy.

Previously, Alberta Eye Care recalled hundreds of eclipse glasses that were handed out at the Alberta Street Fair.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.