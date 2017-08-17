Eclipse travelers begin flooding through PDX

People are pouring into Portland International Airport by the hour as travelers make their way to Oregon for Monday’s eclipse.

Port officials said about 14,000 travelers are estimated to come through PDX just for the eclipse, and more than 17,000 cars will be rented out over a three-day period, the number of rentals the airport usually sees in an entire week.

Travelers from across the country and across the world are coming into the state for the total solar eclipse. While some of the eclipse travelers Thursday were picking up a rental car or getting picked up by friends, many people told FOX 12 they were taking a bus down to a big eclipse festival in central Oregon.

Thousands will take charters to a festival at Big Summit Prairie in the Ochoco National Forest, which could be a long journey itself thanks to miles-long traffic backups already being seen on some Oregon roads.

Many of those landing at PDX Thursday said they were already hearing the news about the heavy traffic but decided to just take the news in stride.

Port officials are encouraging people to give themselves extra time to get to the airport and on their flights due to the extra travelers. They also said that they are more worried about traffic on Monday and Tuesday when all the rental cars will attempt to be returned in a very short period of time.

