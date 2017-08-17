Portland church leaders holding interfaith service in response to Charlottesville

Faith leaders are holding a service in northeast Portland Thursday evening in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

Organizers started planning for the event being held at the Augustana Lutheran Church Monday evening, days before tragedy struck again early Thursday with the attack in Barcelona.

Reverend Mark Knutson is the pastor at the church, and he told FOX 12 he has family that just left Barcelona two days ago.

While he said they are thinking about those suffering in Spain, Thursday night’s service will be focused on the climate here at home and what he describes as the lack of response from the nation’s leaders when it comes to racism and hate.

The theme of the night is “United in Love to Overcome Hate,” based on Martin Luther King’s principals for non-violent direct action. Knutson said people often think of love as a passive thing but countered that thought by saying it’s really about stepping out spiritually, emotionally and socially to transform society.

There will be powerful speakers, music and even a 16-year-old refugee from Korea giving a prayer. Knutson explained that there are people in his congregation from 21 countries, adding that dehumanizing anyone isn’t right.

“We’re living in a country right now that is so wonderfully diverse, and if we claim that we have a future with real possibilities,” he said. “To divide people out of hate is not who we are, and it cannot be who we are.”

The interfaith service will start at 7 p.m., ending in a candlelight vigil out on the lawn around 8:30 p.m.

Interfaith service in response to violence in #Charlottesville at Augustana Lutheran at 7pm - NE Knott & 14th. pic.twitter.com/Z0Zjp6o476 — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) August 17, 2017

Hundreds of people are expected to attend, and Knutson said everyone is welcome.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.