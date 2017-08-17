Canadian woman on motorcycle dies in Hwy 6 crash in Tillamook Co - KPTV - FOX 12

Canadian woman on motorcycle dies in Hwy 6 crash in Tillamook County

Image: Oregon State Police Image: Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) -

A Canadian woman on a motorcycle died in a crash on Highway 6 in Tillamook County.

Investigators said 49-year-old Janene Tailleur of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada was riding a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle east on the highway near Milepost 31.5 when she lost control on a curve at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday.  

The motorcycle slid across the centerline and into the oncoming lane. Tailleur was hit by a westbound 2014 Ford F150 pickup.

Tailleur was flown to a Portland hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

There were no reports of injuries involving the 33-year-old Portland man driving the pickup or his wife and two children who were also in the truck.  

