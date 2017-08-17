Canadian woman on motorcycle dies in Hwy 6 crash in Tillamook County

A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
The Dallas Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking down 37-year-old Heather Mounce on Sunday.More >
The Dallas Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking down 37-year-old Heather Mounce on Sunday.More >
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.More >
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.More >
Traffic is already a headache in Central Oregon as thousands of people arrive before Monday's total solar eclipse.More >
Traffic is already a headache in central Oregon as thousands of people arrive before Monday's total solar eclipse.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.More >
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.More >
Leave it to Portland to take the word pothole to a whole new level.More >
Leave it to Portland to take the word pothole to a whole new level.More >
A waitress from Illinois is taking a stand after she says a family did not leave her a tip because of her tattoo.More >
A waitress from Illinois is taking a stand after she says a family did not leave her a tip because of her tattoo.More >
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.More >
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.More >
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >