Longtime eclipse viewer shares what people can look forward to

For a Vancouver man, the upcoming solar eclipse will mark the fifth time he's witnessed the astronomical event.

Greg Babcock has traveled around the globe, photographing the eclipse, which happens roughly once every year-and-a-half somewhere in the world.

Using a telescopic camera with a tiny motor that matches the speed of the earth's rotation, he's been able to capture some stunning images of the event.

Babcock says there are parts of an eclipse neither photos nor words can adequately describe.

"The shadow is just really quite incredible. It's hard to describe," said Babcock. "It just simply sweeps across the plains or wherever you are, and then there's darkness."

Babcock said the event is best captured using a manual camera, but it can also be photographed using a manual camera app on a smart phone.

Each eclipse he's witnessed has been a unique and exhilarating experience, Babcock said.

