Keizer police investigating farmlands, forested areas in search for missing woman

Cynthia Crystal Martinez was last seen at Tequila Nights Bar & Grill with Jaime Alvarez-Olivera early the morning of July 16. (Photos: Keizer Police Department)

Police are hoping surveillance or trail cameras at rural farmlands or forested areas may provide clues in the search for a missing Woodburn woman last seen at a bar in Keizer.

Cynthia Crystal Martinez, 26, was seen leaving Tequila Nights Bar & Grill on the 3300 block of River Road North at 2:35 a.m. July 16 with two men in a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan.

Last week, detectives said they had identified the two men and one of them was named as a person of interest in Martinez’s disappearance.

Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, 30, has not been located by police. He was last known to be employed as a laborer who harvested berries.

Alvarez-Olivera is believed to have left the Marion County area on July 16, a short time after Martinez was last seen with him. The minivan has been located by police.

Martinez is a mother of four children. Family members said she was at the bar with friends to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have seen Martinez, Alvarez-Olivera or the minivan between 2:30 a.m. July 16 and 11:45 a.m. July 17.

Specifically, detectives referenced cameras that may have captured them at any rural farmland or forested area northeast of Keizer, Brooks, Lake Labish, Silverton, Mt. Angel, Scotts Mills or Molalla.

That includes private and public property that may be frequented by property owners, farmers, field workers, hikers, hunters, fishermen, loggers, tree planters, fire patrols or forest managers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Keizer police at 503-856-3529.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search, including the Keizer Police Department, FBI, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Salem Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

