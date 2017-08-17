Some Salem businesses decide to shut down for eclipse day

With just four days left before the solar eclipse, businesses in the path of totality are adjusting their schedules, with some even closing down altogether.

There are signs on most storefronts in Salem outlining shops’ special hours for the weekend or a warning if they’ll be closed on Monday.

While some business owners are cashing in on the crowds, others think they won’t be able to get any work done.

At the Wild Pear in Salem, the restaurant is bursting with extra produce and plenty of pies, all in preparation for droves of eclipse gazers.

Owner Cecilia Ritter James has a special eclipse schedule posted, with extended dinner hours on Friday and Saturday, as well as service on Sunday when the restaurant is usually closed.

Instead of Sunday, the wild pear will be closed on Monday, a move Ritter James called an attempt to balance getting extra business, take care of her staff and be ready for the unknown.

“There has been some anxiety, wanting to prepare and you’d rather be overly prepared than not be prepared,” she explained. “that being said, we just have no idea because there’s no point of reference as to how many people will be here.”

Managers at Maps Credit Union aren’t taking any chances with the expected crowds. Signs are posted at all of their branches saying they will be closed on eclipse day.

Shane Saunders checked with the sheriff’s office and decided it’s not worth employees or clients getting trapped in the crowds just so they can open.

"From our perspective, what we don’t want to do, is impact our employees, impact our members and impact first responders in the area,” he said.

So far, Saunders said he has gotten no complaints from his staff about their mandatory Monday off, especially since they will still get paid for eclipse day.

Saunders noted the credit union will be back open Tuesday and that he told his employees to leave plenty of extra time to get through traffic and be prepared to possibly stay late.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.