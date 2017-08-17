Sheriff: Woman in Lincoln County Jail threw feces, urine on deputy

A woman in the Lincoln County Jail hit a deputy with a cup of urine and feces, according to investigators.

Amber Marie Hicks, 39, was initially arrested on a harassment charge on July 28.

On Aug. 7, a deputy saw that she had covered the window of her cell. The deputy’s view was obstructed and as he opened her door, investigators said she threw the waste at him.

The deputy was struck in the face and chest.

After a criminal investigation, Hicks now faces additional charges of aggravated harassment, criminal mischief, obstructing of governmental or judicial administration and assault on a public safety officer.

“Exposure to blood borne pathogens through bodily fluids is a risk that corrections staff face on a daily basis. Throwing bodily fluids is a method of assaulting corrections staff and unfortunately, is commonly used in jail and prison systems,” according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office statement.

