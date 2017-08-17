Salem neighbors looking for answers after two mornings of break-ins

Investigators said a suspect broke into at least two houses in Salem this week, with surveillance cameras catching him in action.

The break-ins happened on Monday and Tuesday in a quiet northeast Salem neighborhood near Ward Drive and Log Drive Northeast, and the suspect is still on the loose.

A resident who only wants to be known as “Kristen” said the man walked through her sliding glass door Monday morning, stole her wallet and took off, all while she was asleep inside her home.

The next morning, Kristen said her neighbor’s home was struck, though that time her neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the man coming into the neighbor’s backyard.

Kristen told FOX 12 that knowing someone was in her home while she was there is beyond upsetting and that she wants the man caught.

“I’m frustrated because we’ve only lived in this house for four months,” she said. “We’re new home owners, this is the first house we’ve ever had. Violated is a strong word, but it’s just kind of how I feel.”

Investigators said the suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20s with shaggy brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a dark hooded jacket.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect or has any other information on these incidents is asked to call Salem police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.