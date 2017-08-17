Credit cards stolen from purses at Clark County farm

Deputies are searching for a suspect they said stole credit cards from purses before spending thousands of dollars in Clark County.

Rebecca Buehler was at her job a couple weeks ago at the farm where she works in Clark County. At first, she thought she may have been the victim of a cybercrime.

“My bank called me a couple hours after I had been at work and said one of my cards had been compromised,” Buehler said. “And I had been online the night before so I just assumed some online fraud occurred.”

Buehler said the bank canceled her cards but then called back to say her business account was also compromised.

“I found that to be a little odd since I rarely use them in the same place,” she said.

After a co-worker found her credit cards were missing from her purse, Buehler said she realized this may not be related to an online purchase. A quick look in her purse confirmed that fear.

“I went to take a peek in my truck and realized it was all there, but my cards were missing,' she said.

Buehler said the suspects spent $1,000 on pre-paid cards at a Target store in the Hazel Dell area, and deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office added that the people also bought an Apple watch and an iPad with the stolen cards.

Following the incident, Buehler said she is starting to be more careful where she leaves her purse and noted that her workplace has now installed security cameras.

Anyone who has information on who the suspects in this may be is asked to contact Deputy Shields at the Clark County Sheriff's Office by phone at 360-921-3591 or by email at jon.shields@clark.wa.gov.

While Buehler is frustrated by the theft, she said she had a hopeful message for the thieves.

“I'd love to see you guys go out and make an honest living and be proud of what you do with your lives.”

