Clackamas bike shop damaged by fire, no injuries reported

A small fire damaged a Clackamas bike shop Thursday afternoon.

Clackamas Fire District #1 said a Clackamas Cycle World employee began smelling and seeing smoke just before 12 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the store located at 11493 Southeast 82nd Avenue and found fire on the exterior of the building that extended into the wall and attic space.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Clackamas Fire District #1 said while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is thought to have started after someone was burning weeds with a propane torch.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.