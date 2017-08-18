Clark County K9 captures inmate who escaped jail work center

One of Clark County's newest K9's captured an inmate who escaped the jail work center Thursday afternoon.

Clark County Correction Deputies called 911 at 2:26 p.m. to report that an inmate housed at the Clark County Jail work center, located at 5197 Northwest Lower River Road, had climbed over the perimeter fence and fled the area.

Clark County Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy Cramer and K9 Apollo responded to the scene and tracked down the inmate about 100 yards from where he was last seen.

CCSO said the inmate, identified as Cory Cunningham, 44, had buried himself in sand under thick bushes and was not visible to humans.

Cunningham was taken into custody then transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later taken to the Clark County Jail.

K9 Apollo recently completed training and was sworn in as a Clark County K9 team on August 1.

