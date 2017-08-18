Police: Man arrested after yelling racial slurs, threatening person at MAX station

Police arrested a 53-year-old man for harassment at a MAX station Tuesday night.

The Portland Police Bureau say at 6:20 p.m. Transit Police responded to the Providence Park Transit Station on the report of someone yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill the caller.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with witnesses who said the man yelled racial slurs, prevented the victim from boarding the MAX train and touched the victim on the shoulder.

Officer identified the suspect as Rick Allen Duncan. He was arrested and lodged into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of harassment.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.